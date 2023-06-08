Colombian prodigy

Graduating from the youth setup at Colombian side Atlético Huila, Lerma made his professional debut for the club as an 18-year-old in 2013, quickly establishing himself as a regular feature in the side.

His first professional goal, in February 2014, proved cause for celebration – but not just for Lerma, because it was also Atlético's 1000th goal.

Lerma went on to make almost 100 appearances for the Huila, and his consistency at Colombia's highest level naturally began to attract attention from the continent’s best clubs.

Europe beckons

Initially signing on loan in 2015, Lerma joined Spanish side Levante and quickly became a crucial cog in their midfield, signing permanently a year later and helping them return to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

He featured in one of the most dramatic La Liga games of the century, as Levante beat the Barcelona of Andres Iniesta, Luis Suarez and co. 5-4 on the way to staying up in 2017/18.

His solidity in the centre of the park saw them go unbeaten home and away against European champions Real Madrid in the same season, starting both games.