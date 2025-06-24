Originally from Mansfield, Potter began her footballing career at the Chesterfield centre of excellence, before crossing the border into South Yorkshire to join Sheffield Wednesday at the age of 17.

From there she impressed Birmingham City, joining in 2003, for the first of three spells with the Blues.

Potter also represented England for the first time at an international tournament, in the 2003 Under-19s European Championships. Alongside future Lionesses such as Alex Scott, Fara Williams and Eni Aluko, she featured in a talented team who reached the semi-final stage.

Her first caps for the senior team followed in 2004, with Potter featuring in back-to-back friendlies against the Netherlands in the England midfield.

With her early promise putting her on the radar of other clubs, Potter moved to the all-conquering Arsenal team for the following season. The Gunners won both the FA Cup and the Women’s Premier League that season, Potter coming off the bench in the final win of the former – a 3-0 success against Charlton.