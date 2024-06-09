Andersen is likely to come up against at least one of his Palace teammates, with De Rød-Hvide taking on England in Frankfurt on 20th June – Marc Guéhi, Ebere Eze, Dean Henderson and Adam Wharton are all in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad.

Andersen played through the youth ranks for his country, before earning his first call-up to the senior team in March 2019. He would have to wait until October for his debut, as Denmark beat Luxembourg 4-0.

It was the first of many clean sheets as he has racked up 40 caps since. The highlight came in London, as Denmark reached the semi-finals of the Euros in 2021.

Andersen featured in the round of 16 and the quarter-finals as Denmark beat Wales and Czech Republic respectively, before coming on as a second-half substitute against England at Wembley in the last four.

Denmark had taken a shock lead before England equalised, and Andersen helped his country push for a winner before Harry Kane’s penalty snatched a place in the final in injury time.