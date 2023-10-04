The defender rocketed home a fine finish after 25 minutes to set his team on the way to a third win away at Manchester United in five seasons.

As a result, Andersen has been selected from players across the world’s top leagues to feature in the pick of collectable ‘cards’ in EA's football gaming title.

Andersen's rating receives an ‘in-form’ upgrade, which boosts his 'Overall' rating – out of 100 – from an original 78 up to a strong 82.

The Denmark defender now boasts a superb in-game physicality rating of 86 and a defensive rating of 83 (up from an initial 81 and 78 respectively).

Andersen has also had his passing attribute augmented to 76 (from 70); his pace to 70 (from 53); his dribbling to 71 (from 66); and his shooting, ironically enough, to 55 (from 50).

The Dane becomes the first-ever Palace player to feature in an EA Sports FC Team of the Week card, with the game renamed this season following the conclusion of the publishers' partnership with FIFA.

His card will become available in-game from 18:00 on Wednesday, 4th October.

Last season in FIFA 23, four Palace players received themed ‘upgrades’: Michael Olise, Wilfried Zaha, Marc Guéhi and Jack Butland.

Relive how Palace players responded to their EA FC 24 ratings below...