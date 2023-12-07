The club’s long-serving right-back made his 292nd appearance in the Premier League for the Eagles, eclipsing the previous record of 291 set by Wilfried Zaha and moving him out on his own as Palace’s record appearance-maker in the competition.

It was also Ward’s 349th game for the club in all competitions, moving him level with Nigel Martyn in eighth on the all-time list – and he can overtake the legendary goalkeeper with his next first-team appearance, which could be as soon as Saturday against Liverpool.

Ward joined the club in 2012 from Portsmouth and was an instant success, playing a huge role in the club’s promotion to the Premier League – including a dramatic goal-line clearance in the play-off final against Watford at Wembley.

Since Palace’s return to the top-flight he has been a mainstay in the side, occupying his customary right-back position but also filling in at left-back and in central defence, and notching five goals in the process. The most recent was an equaliser against Fulham at Craven Cottage towards the end of last season.

Since Luka Milivojevic’s departure over summer, he has served as club captain.

Palace’s record Premier League appearance makers:

Joel Ward: 292 Wilfried Zaha: 291 James McArthur: 240 Jeff Schlupp: 192 Luka Milivojevic: 183 Jordan Ayew: 174 Andros Townsend: 168 Scott Dann: 164 Christian Benteke: 162 Jason Puncheon: 153

Congratulations, Joel!