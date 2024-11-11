A crucial port throughout both World Wars, the huge Naval Memorial in the city commemorates those who died at sea and thus had no final resting place. It stands today marking the ultimate sacrifice made by around 10,000 First World War sailors, and 15,000 in the Second World War.

“It’s something that we’ve always celebrated as a family, and as a nation,” Ward said of Remembrance Weekend, which was marked up and down the country at all Premier League grounds.

“Ultimately, we're very fortunate to be in the position that we are because so many sacrificed their lives and sacrificed so much to enable us to be free.”