Your VIP experience

Depart from London on Tuesday, 12th July on a business class flight, landing in Melbourne in the morning of Thursday, 14th July.

Your stay in Melbourne will be made as comfortable as possible, with accommodation in 5* hotels included for the five night stay.

Join forces with Palace fans down under to watch the Eagles take on Liverpool in Singapore – the next time you see the players, it will be in the flesh!

When the players arrive in Melbourne, no one will get better access than our tour VIPs. Your transportation is all included, meaning you have easy journeys between your luxury hotel and the fantastic events on the ground. These include fan parks, open training sessions and attending a unique event with the players/manager or club legends.

Watch Palace take on Man Utd from the best seats in the house with VIP match tickets at the historic 100,000 seater Melbourne Cricket Ground (Tuesday, 19th July), before you board the same flight as the players to travel with the squad to Perth, business class of course, touching down on Wednesday, 20th July.

Once again, your accommodation is taken care of and you can enjoy Perth in the utmost comfort, staying in a 5* hotel throughout your visit.

There will be more events to enjoy, before the final match of the tour on Friday, 22nd July in front of a capacity crowd of 65,000 people. You will again have the VIP experience as Palace take on Leeds, capping off your own personal Australian pre-season tour in style.

Then, on Saturday, 23rd July you will board a business class flight back to London, landing on Sunday, 24th July.

To reserve your place as one of the lucky few to enjoy this once in a lifetime experience, register your interest by clicking HERE.

Itinerary: