Formed by ex-pros Stephen Darby and Marcus Stewart after both were diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation was created to raise awareness of the disease.

It also aims to fund and assist research into the illness with the quest of finding a cure, as well as providing information and an emotional support network for those diagnosed.

Their first 'March of the Year' walk event took place last year, and was an amazing success. 800 people, including over 60 footballers past and present, walked 175 miles from Bradford to Liverpool across three days.

Along the way they called at 17 different football grounds, with supporters and members of the football community joining at different stages. The event eventually raised a staggering £200,000 for the foundation.

Now the event, fully backed by the PFA, returns for a second year, with the walk this time incorporating a visit to Selhurst Park.

Taking place between Friday, 21st March and Sunday, 23rd March, the 2025 challenge sees a core team of over 30 players – including Steph Houghton, Matt Holland, Jay Spearing, Chris Kirkland, and former Palace defender Martin Kelly – setting out from Wembley Stadium on a 178-mile walk which will eventually end at Ipswich Town's Portman Road.