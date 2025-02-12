Palace fans interested in the event – which takes place between Friday 21st and Sunday 23rd March 2024 – can find out more and sign up here.
The Darby Rimmer MND Foundation is back with a second fundraising 'March of the Day' event – with midnight this Sunday (16th February) the deadline for Crystal Palace supporters to sign up and get involved.
Formed by ex-pros Stephen Darby and Marcus Stewart after both were diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation was created to raise awareness of the disease.
It also aims to fund and assist research into the illness with the quest of finding a cure, as well as providing information and an emotional support network for those diagnosed.
Their first 'March of the Year' walk event took place last year, and was an amazing success. 800 people, including over 60 footballers past and present, walked 175 miles from Bradford to Liverpool across three days.
Along the way they called at 17 different football grounds, with supporters and members of the football community joining at different stages. The event eventually raised a staggering £200,000 for the foundation.
Now the event, fully backed by the PFA, returns for a second year, with the walk this time incorporating a visit to Selhurst Park.
Taking place between Friday, 21st March and Sunday, 23rd March, the 2025 challenge sees a core team of over 30 players – including Steph Houghton, Matt Holland, Jay Spearing, Chris Kirkland, and former Palace defender Martin Kelly – setting out from Wembley Stadium on a 178-mile walk which will eventually end at Ipswich Town's Portman Road.
There is still time for Palace fans to play their part, by entering a team of walkers to take part in the event. To do so, follow this link, uniquely set-up for Palace fans.
The total walk will take the group through 26 football clubs, including Crystal Palace, and will be broken down into 44 stages of traditionally around four to five miles each.
You can register to walk on any – or all – three days of the walk, although the night-time stages will be walked only by the core team. The route starts on Friday morning and is expected to finish at roughly 19:00 GMT on the Sunday evening.
Alternatively, click here to find out more.