It is some achievement, amid the disruption of international call-ups, unforeseen postponements and the most densely packed fixture schedule in recent memory, to appear in all 38 Premier League games (31 starts) in an individual season.

It is, in fact, a feat achieved by just 14 outfield players in last season's Premier League – Ayew among them (as was Ebere Eze). The previous season (2021/22), that total figure was just four.

Hone further in, and you'll notice that of those 14 outfield players, many enjoyed the benefit of a winter break in 2022 whilst clubmates faced an even more demanding schedule at global football’s centrepiece occasion: the FIFA World Cup.

Of the 14 outfielders who played all 38 league games, seven journeyed to the Qatar. Four played for England – Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Kieran Trippier and Ben White – and three for other nations, including Ayew for Ghana.

Simply put: despite the demands, Ayew simply did not let up. Perhaps the most eye-catching statistic is that, midway through his sixth season as a Crystal Palace player, the Ghanaian has missed just 13 Premier League games in that time.

Ayew’s tireless pressing, hassling and harrying were key factors in him becoming the Premier League’s most-fouled player (90 times) in 2022/23. He won the second-most duels (271) enacted the second-most pressures (1,181) in the division – including the largest number in the middle third of the pitch (821).

Fast forward to 2023/24, and Ayew is once again up there: the second-most fouled player in the division (76 times) behind Newcastle's Bruno Guimarães (78), albeit having played a game fewer due to AFCON.

His two goals last week, against Everton and Burnley, saw him move up to fifth in Palace's all-time Premier League goalscoring charts (on 22, surpassing Andrew Johnson), whilst his sixth assist of the season saw him go joint-fifth (with Michael Olise on 19) for the club in that category.

Ayew is also Palace's joint-fifth player for Premier League appearances (183, level with Luka Milivojevic).

Those landmark numbers, arriving in two of the most gruelling of seasons, are some going – and cause for even more celebration of the relentless forward.

The good news is that more is certain to come; Ayew signed a new contract until 2025 earlier this season, and subsequently celebrated by talking through his favourite Palace goals to that point (which you can watch in the video player below).

One suspects you could now add his strikes against Everton and Burnley to that mix...

Congratulations, Jordan!