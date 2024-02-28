Ayew's rating receives an ‘in-form’ upgrade, which boosts his 'Overall' rating – out of 100 – from an original 74 up to an impressive 85.

The Ghana forward now boasts a handy Pace rating of 88, Shooting of 84 and Dribbling of 89 (up from 74, 72 and 77 respectively).

Ayew has also had his passing attribute increased from 69 to 82; Defensive stats from 55 to 66; and Physicality from 73 to 85.

In addition to his stats being boosted, Ayew's new card also has the 'Flair,' PlayStyle+, which allows him to pull of fancier passes and shots.

He becomes the third Palace player to feature in the EA FC Team of the Week this season, after Joachim Andersen and Michael Olise.

Ayew's card will become available in-game from 18:00 GMT on Wednesday, 28th February.

Last season in FIFA 23, four Palace players received themed ‘upgrades’: Michael Olise, Wilfried Zaha, Marc Guéhi and Jack Butland.

