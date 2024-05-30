The Palace No. 9, who has won 102 caps for his country, will be hoping to build on a strong recent scoring streak for the Black Stars, having scored four times in his last three international matches – remarkably, all penalties – and captained the team in his last two.
Ghana have experienced a mixed start to their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign.
Named in Group I alongside Mali – whom Cheick Doucouré represents, but is not named in the upcoming squad as he returns from injury – Ghana began the campaign by securing a dramatic 1-0 victory at home to Madagascar, Inaki Williams striking in the sixth minute of injury time.
Unfortunately, however, the Black Starz suffered a 1-0 away defeat to Comoros in their second qualifier, losing out to a brilliant solo goal on the stroke of half-time.
Across nine groups of six teams, each nation plays home-and-away fixtures from November 2023 to October 2025.
The winners advance directly to the World Cup finals, with the four best runners-up progressing to a play-off stage.
Ghana, under new head coach Otto Addo – who took charge in March – sit fourth after their opening two matches.
Match Details
Mali v Ghana
- Thursday, 6th June
- 20:00 BST
- World Cup qualifier
- Stade du 26 Mars, Mali
Ghana v Central African Republic (CAR)
- Monday, 10th June
- 20:00 BST
- World Cup qualifier
- Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Ashanti