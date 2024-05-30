The Palace No. 9, who has won 102 caps for his country, will be hoping to build on a strong recent scoring streak for the Black Stars, having scored four times in his last three international matches – remarkably, all penalties – and captained the team in his last two.

Ghana have experienced a mixed start to their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign.

Named in Group I alongside Mali – whom Cheick Doucouré represents, but is not named in the upcoming squad as he returns from injury – Ghana began the campaign by securing a dramatic 1-0 victory at home to Madagascar, Inaki Williams striking in the sixth minute of injury time.

Unfortunately, however, the Black Starz suffered a 1-0 away defeat to Comoros in their second qualifier, losing out to a brilliant solo goal on the stroke of half-time.

Across nine groups of six teams, each nation plays home-and-away fixtures from November 2023 to October 2025.

The winners advance directly to the World Cup finals, with the four best runners-up progressing to a play-off stage.

Ghana, under new head coach Otto Addo – who took charge in March – sit fourth after their opening two matches.

Match Details

Mali v Ghana

Thursday, 6th June

20:00 BST

World Cup qualifier

Stade du 26 Mars, Mali

Ghana v Central African Republic (CAR)