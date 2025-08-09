In consultation with his family, Liverpool have retired the number 20 shirt in honour and memory of Diogo across all levels of the club, with further tributes paid to the brothers at all of the Reds’ pre-season fixtures so far.

The sympathies of Crystal Palace remain with Diogo and André's family and friends, and everyone at Liverpool, during this sad time.

Ahead of Sunday’s fixture, former Palace defender José Fonte, who was a good friend of Diogo’s – having both represented the Portugal national team together – paid tribute to the brothers:

“It is still very hard to take, still very fresh, and still very painful.

“My relationship with Diogo was close. We had a good bond. We used to speak on a regular basis, not only about football, but about other interests as well. It’s tough that he has left us, and my thoughts are with his three kids and his wife.

“I knew Diogo better than I knew André, but I know André was a great person as well, a great footballer, and a great human being.

“We know how good they were as footballers – but football aside, they were more importantly great guys, great human beings. We know how hard they had to work to achieve everything they did.