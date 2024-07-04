Guéhi will be a huge miss for the Three Lions after picking up a booking against Slovakia, meaning he is suspended for the quarter-final tie.

His contribution is a major factor in England’s continued push for the trophy, however, having kept two clean sheets in the group stages – but his biggest impact was still to come.

With England trailing in the 95th minute and heading home, the Palace man flicked on Kyle Walker’s throw-in to set up Bellingham, who produced a wonderful overhead kick to keep England in the competition.

“Marc probably made the best flick-on header in England history, and he'll never take any credit for it, but it's important he knows how appreciative I am and the team is for his contribution,” Bellingham said.

“He's the most humble geezer, he thought I'd let him get away with a little handshake but he's just set up the most important goal of my life.