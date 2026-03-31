Having become the first non-hosting team to qualify for this summer’s FIFA World Cup finals last year, Japan have enjoyed a pair of UK-based friendlies this month.

The four-time Asian Cup winners first travelled to Hampden Park on Saturday evening, with Kamada coming off the bench in the closing stages to help his side to a late 1-0 win over the Scots.

Tonight, Japan travel to Wembley, facing England for the first time since a May 2010 friendly, which ended 2-1 to the Three Lions.

Kamada is therefore set to return to the scene of Palace’s trophy-winning exploits last year, having started both the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City last May, and the FA Community Shield win over Liverpool in August.

There, he could face Dean Henderson in the England goal, with the Palace captain having joined up with Thomas Tuchel’s squad on Friday evening after the 1-1 draw with Uruguay at the same ground.

Fellow midfielder Adam Wharton will not feature for England tonight, however, having withdrawn from the squad after suffering a minor injury in the second-half of that encounter.