Earlier, Marc Guéhi joined the England camp for four upcoming games. He first earned a spot in the England squad in March, making his debut against Switzerland at Wembley, and his continued good form for Crystal Palace sees him retain his place for the upcoming Nations League tournament.

The defender will be part of the team to take on Hungary home and away, either side of a difficult double-header against old rivals Germany and European champions Italy – in a repeat of the 2021 Wembley final.

The club's 21/22 Player of the Season Conor Gallagher is also a part of the squad, aiming to add to the three caps he gained last campaign after making his debut in a memorable 10-0 thrashing of San Marino.

In Senegal, Cheikhou Kouyaté and the Lions of Teranga are looking to kickstart their defence of the Africa Cup of Nations title they won in January, as qualifying for the next edition gets underway in earnest. They could face Rwanda and Senegal.

Keep an eye out for the Palace Academy boys below, who are also in action.

Fixtures and results

All times BST.

England – Marc Guéhi

Saturday, 4th June: Hungary v England (17:00)

Tuesday, 7th June: Germany v England (19:45)

Saturday, 11th June: England v Italy (19:45)

Tuesday, 14th June: England v Hungary (19:45)

Senegal – Cheikhou Kouyaté

Saturday, 4th June: Senegal v Benin (20:00)

Tuesday, 7th June: Rwanda v Senegal (20:00)

Ghana – Jordan Ayew

Wednesday, 1st June: Ghana 3-0 Madagascar (Ayew played the full 90 minutes)

Sunday, 5th June: Central African Republic v Ghana (14:00)

Friday, 10th June: Japan v Ghana (10:55)

Cote d’Ivoire – Wilfried Zaha

Friday, 3rd June: Cote d’Ivoire 3-1 Zambia (Zaha came on in the 64th-minute)

Thursday, 9th June: Lesotho v Cote d’Ivoire (20:00)

Denmark - Joachim Andersen

Friday, 3rd June: France 1-2 Denmark (Andersen played the full 90 minutes)

Monday, 6th June: Austria v Denmark (19:45)

Friday, 10th June: Denmark v Croatia (19:45)

Monday, 13th June: Denmark v Austria (19:45)

England U18s - Jack Wells-Morrison, Kaden Rodney and Joe Whitworth

Tuesday, 7th June - England v Austria (15:00)

Friday, 10th June - England v Wales (15:00)

Monday, 13th June - England v Croatia (15:00)

Ireland U21s - Tayo Adaramola and Jake O'Brien

Friday, June 3rd: Ireland 3-0 Bosnia & Herzegovina (O'Brien came on in the 53rd-minute)

Monday, June 6th: Ireland v Montenegro (17:00)

Tuesday, June 14th: Italy v Ireland (16:30)

Kosovo U21s - Laurie Shala

Saturday, June 4th: Andorra v Kosovo (17:00)

Thursday, June 10th: Kosovo v England (19:00)

Monday, June 13th: Albania v Kosovo (18:30)

