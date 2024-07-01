Emirates brace

First up in North London, and Daichi Kamada silenced the Emirates with a virtuoso performance.

With Eintracht Frankfurt a goal down going into the second-half, Kamada picked up the ball under pressure on the edge of the penalty area.

Sidestepping one challenge, he shifted it onto his supposedly weaker left foot and arrowed a driven finish into the bottom corner from 18 yards, giving Emi Martinez no chance.

Then, just eight minutes later, a poor clearance reached Kamada outside the D. He took one touch to steady himself and fired home with his second to give the German side all three points.