Seventeen-year-old Leon McKenzie was standing at the Kop end of Anfield in the spring of 1996, preparing for one of the biggest matches of his young career: a FA Youth Cup semi-final against a Liverpool side brimming with future stars.

For McKenzie, now a mentor at Palace’s Academy, the memories of that tie remain vivid more than 30 years later.

“Back then, it was Liverpool, Wimbledon, and a few others – obviously United too – but Liverpool were on another level,” he recalls.

“They had Jamie Carragher, Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard… and the first-leg of the FA Youth Cup semi-final, we went to Anfield. Massive. I remember just thinking, yeah, this is great. You watch all the Liverpool players touch the badge as they walk out, and you think, okay, wow.”