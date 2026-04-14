Darren Fletcher’s United side arrive in strong form, having won 12 consecutive matches in 2026 and demonstrating their pedigree with victories over Peterborough United, Derby County, Oxford United, and Sunderland. They are the most successful club in Youth Cup history, lifting the trophy 11 times.
For Palace, this marks their first FA Youth Cup semi-final appearance since 1997 – nearly 30 years after McKenzie's own Youth Cup journey in 1995/96. That 1997 side, featuring Clinton Morrison, Wayne Carlisle, and Hayden Mullins, overcame Blackburn Rovers 4-3 on aggregate to reach the final.
Should the current Eagles progress, they will face Manchester City, who overcame Blackburn Rovers 4–1 on Friday in the other semi-final of the Youth Cup.
Reflecting on the ties to his own experiences, McKenzie urges the current crop to embrace the occasion. “Enjoy what this is; it doesn’t come around all the time. Anything can happen if you’re prepared and as a team you’ve prepared.
"Compete – even if the other team has technically better players, you always have a chance. That’s the beauty of the Youth Cup.”
From his own Youth Cup journey to mentoring the next generation, McKenzie's story is all about his love for the game. As Palace’s U18s step onto one of football’s biggest stages, they’re chasing history – a trophy the club last won the year Leon was born, back in 1978.
Surely, it’s meant to be?
Match Details
Manchester United U18s v Crystal Palace U18s
- Friday, 17th April
- 19:00 BST
- Old Trafford
- FA Youth Cup semi-final
- LIVE on TNT Sports 2