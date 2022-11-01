Here's their account of the day.

The Proud and Palace team had never played together before this tournament and included a range of people, from those who never played outside of their back garden to those who had been in high-level academies.

We were handed a tough group with Gay Gooners (Arsenal), Proud Lilywhites (Tottenham Hotspur), and one of two teams representing Stonewall F.C. (the football arm of LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall). The first game was against Gay Gooners and our lack of experience playing together showed as they beat us 3-1. We grew into the tournament though and went on to beat Proud Lilywhites 4-2, and Stonewall F.C. 2-1.

Boosted by two wins from three, we felt certain of having one foot in the semi-finals. However, some quick maths revealed that we needed either a Spurs win in the final game of the group (a showpiece north London derby) or a goal difference of just one in favour of Gay Gooners.

Anything was possible in an open and competitive group, but unfortunately Gay Gooners were victorious and nudged ahead of us on goal difference.