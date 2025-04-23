Street drinking in the areas surrounding Wembley Stadium is not permitted, so a Wembley Fan Zone or local pub is the best place for supporters to go to soak up the pre-match atmosphere.

We have been allocated the Arena Square Fan Zone on the West side of Wembley stadium, perfect for groups and families. A Palace takeover is expected with a number of activities planned, including mascots Pete and Alice the Eagles; performances the Crystals cheerleaders; facepainters; music & entertainment; exclusive giveaways and even Pheonix the Eagle.

This will be accessible from 12:00 BST, and will stop serving one hour before kick-off (16:15), closing at 16:45.

The Arena Square Fan Zone is free to enter, but you must present your stadium ticket for entry. You will also be subject to a bag check - stadium bag restrictions and regulations apply.