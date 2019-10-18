It’s a marathon of a pod this week as comedian, actor and CPFC Associate Director Eddie Izzard chats to Chris Grierson whilst walking the first two hours of the Palace for Life Marathon March. He covers everything from HIIT workouts to how football can save the world.

Here's a taste of what he had to say (at a million miles per hour):

"I think football can save the world. Here’s my theory - I have a lot of theories - I say this to American people: football/soccer is lower on their priority list but it’s a great human game.

"If you’re tall, you can be good at football. If you’re small, you can be good at football. If you’re wide, you can be good at football. If you’re thin, you can be good at football.

"We’ve seen examples of this, it’s completely open to anyone and in Europe in particular, we used to say women can’t play it but now we know women can play amazing football.

"I played on a mixed team in LA and the woman - I can’t remember her name, I think it was like Stella - she had red hair and she was just the best striker we had going. 'Just get it to Stella, get it to Stella! Kick it to Stella!'"

After Eddie finished up, Andros Townsend sits down with Premier League Productions to do his 854th interview about that goal he scored at Manchester City last season. He also reveals some training ground truths about his teammates.

Kent and England cricketers Joe Denly and Sam Billings visited Copers Cope recently to join in with first-team training, followed by a visit to the nets with Roy Hodgson and Joel Ward. Here how their day went in the pod...

After all of this, Statman delivers his usual bright statistical news ahead of the clash with City and Roy Hodgson finishes the pod off by using his cricket skills to bat away the usual questions from the world’s media.

