Eagles all over the world can listen to live audio commentary of the game against the Canaries with a Palace Audio pass.

Fans can buy a Season Pass for £38, a Monthly Pass (which auto-renews) at £4.49 per month, or a 24-Hour Pass (for a single matchday) for £1.49, by clicking here.

Kick-off is 15:00 BST and commentary begins approximately five minutes before.

Supporters will first have to log-in/register as user by clicking here - before clicking 'Palace Audio' on the top menu and following the payment journey. Once you have purchased your subscription - simply log-in to your account on the Palace app, or head to Palace Audio on desktop/mobile internet here to listen live.

If you are having difficulty purchasing/accessing the service, please email: palacetvsupport@streamamg.com

FAQs & T&Cs

Please note - the commentary service is provided by BBC Radio London - which, as a guide, is usually only accessible to listeners roughly within the M25 in the UK. Supporters in/around London are therefore able to listen to the station's coverage free of charge, rather than purchasing Palace Audio.