It's time to roll back the Premier League years as Chris Grierson heads to Budapest to catch up with ex-Palace striker Sandor Torghelle and find out what difficulties he faced when coming to England in 2004.

Luka Milivojevic has certainly had no problems settling in in SE25 and he was at Tweeddale Primary School in Carshalton to inspire some kids with the Palace for Life Foundation. He also sat down with Premier League Productions for a quick interview.

Statman is a man who doesn’t know what a quick interview is and he was in sparkling form ahead of the visit of Norwich City to Selhurst Park.

Finally, Roy Hodgson gives his pre-match press conference to preview Palace's clash with the Canaries.

To listen to the pod now, either click here or search 'Official Palace Pod' in your chosen podcast provider.