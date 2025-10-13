Still, Tayo Adaramola continues to make an impact at Leyton Orient, while Joe Whitworth contributed in a tough-fought draw.
Here’s the latest update on our young Eagles out on loan…
With the October international break underway, it’s a relatively quiet week for our Palace loanees, as many haven’t been in action.
Whitworth played the full 90 minutes as Exeter City secured a 1-1 draw against Reading in their League One clash at St James Park.
The match got off to a frenetic start, with both teams finding the net within the opening 10 minutes. Jack Marriott gave Exeter an early lead, only for Jayden Wareham to calmly equalise for Reading against his former club.
Whitworth had little chance to prevent the opener, as Johnly Yfeko’s loose back pass was swiftly intercepted, leading to Reading’s goal.
Despite chances at both ends throughout the match, neither side managed to break the deadlock in the second half. Whitworth was rarely tested in goal, with Royals shots mostly missing the target, albeit by the barest of margins.
The draw marked Exeter’s first point of the season, and the Grecians will look to build on this as they travel to face Stockport County next Saturday, kick-off at 15:00 BST.
Adaramola made it three consecutive starts for Leyton Orient this week, continuing to impress in both league and cup action.
He played 77 minutes in Orient’s dominant 4-0 win over Doncaster Rovers at the BetWright Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Dom Ballard opened the scoring inside two minutes, with Aaron Connolly adding a second before the break. Ballard then completed his hat-trick in the second half to seal an emphatic and well-deserved victory for the O’s.
Adaramola was a constant threat down the left flank and a key part of a solid defensive unit that kept a clean sheet. He received rapturous applause from the home crowd after being forced off for treatment following a powerful clearance to the body.
Earlier in the week, Adaramola completed the full 90 minutes in Orient’s 2-1 EFL Trophy win over Crawley Town.
He played a significant role in the build-up to both goals and was unlucky not to win a penalty in the 25th minute, after his driving run into the box was halted by a Crawley defender’s handball.
Shortly before half-time, his close-range effort was blocked, but the loose ball fell to Brandon Mitchell, who curled a superb strike into the top corner.
Next up for Adaramola and Leyton Orient is a trip to Rotherham on Saturday (15:00 BST), as he looks to continue his strong run of form.
Rizespor were not in action over the weekend due to the October international break, but preparations are now underway for their next fixture – a tough test against second-placed Trabzonspor on Saturday, 18th October (15:00 BST). Rizespor currently sit 12th in the Turkish Süper Lig.
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has been heavily involved during the break, featuring in training sessions and a special double-sided friendly held to welcome the President of the Republic of Turkey, His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
The winger will be looking to build on the momentum from his second start for the club, where he scored twice in a 5-2 win over Alanyaspor.
Like Rak-Sakyi, Matheus França is currently enjoying a pause in fixtures due to the October international break.
França made his return for Vasco da Gama just before the break, coming off the bench in their dramatic 4-3 win over Vitória in Brazil’s Série A.
His comeback followed a short spell on the sidelines, having missed the 3-0 defeat to Palmeiras after suffering a right ankle sprain in training – confirmed by the club’s medical department (DESP).
Vasco currently sit 11th in the table with 33 points from 27 matches. While a late push for Copa Libertadores qualification remains possible, the club will need consistency with several teams still battling relegation just below them.
Mustapha has been pictured training with FC Nürnberg’s first team after a period with FC Nürnberg II, who compete in the Regionalliga (fourth tier of German football).
There will be hopes that he features in Sunday’s Bundesliga 2 fixture against Kiel, kicking off at 12:30 BST.
With the Championship also on pause for the October international break, David Ozoh hasn’t featured recently.
However, the midfielder will be eager to return after an impressive first start since August, helping Derby secure a 1-1 draw with Southampton at Pride Park.
Derby’s next fixture is against Oxford United on Saturday, 18th October (12:30 BST) at the Kassam Stadium.
Huddersfield’s League One clash against Luton Town on Saturday was postponed due to multiple international call-ups within the Hatters squad.
The EFL approved the request after the Hatters met the criteria for postponement.
The Terriers and Goodman are next in action on Thursday, 16th October (20:00 BST) against Bolton.
Akinwale was an unused substitute in Eastbourne’s 3-0 FA Cup defeat to higher-tier Boreham Wood on Saturday.
Boro face off against Maidenhead United on Saturday, 18th October (15:00 BST).
Umolu was absent from the squad for Bromley’s 1-0 League Two victory over Crewe Alexandra on Saturday afternoon.
This follows a week where he featured for 30 minutes in the 2-1 EFL Trophy defeat to Stevenage and was named on the bench during the 3-3 league draw with Tranmere.
