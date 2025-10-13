Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – Caykor Rizespor

Rizespor were not in action over the weekend due to the October international break, but preparations are now underway for their next fixture – a tough test against second-placed Trabzonspor on Saturday, 18th October (15:00 BST). Rizespor currently sit 12th in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has been heavily involved during the break, featuring in training sessions and a special double-sided friendly held to welcome the President of the Republic of Turkey, His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The winger will be looking to build on the momentum from his second start for the club, where he scored twice in a 5-2 win over Alanyaspor.

Matheus França – Vasco da Gama

Like Rak-Sakyi, Matheus França is currently enjoying a pause in fixtures due to the October international break.

França made his return for Vasco da Gama just before the break, coming off the bench in their dramatic 4-3 win over Vitória in Brazil’s Série A.

His comeback followed a short spell on the sidelines, having missed the 3-0 defeat to Palmeiras after suffering a right ankle sprain in training – confirmed by the club’s medical department (DESP).

Vasco currently sit 11th in the table with 33 points from 27 matches. While a late push for Copa Libertadores qualification remains possible, the club will need consistency with several teams still battling relegation just below them.

Hindolo Mustapha - FC Nürnberg

Mustapha has been pictured training with FC Nürnberg’s first team after a period with FC Nürnberg II, who compete in the Regionalliga (fourth tier of German football).

There will be hopes that he features in Sunday’s Bundesliga 2 fixture against Kiel, kicking off at 12:30 BST.