Tayo Adaramola – Sheffield Wednesday

Tayo Adaramola completed the full 90 minutes as Sheffield Wednesday signed off their campaign with a 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion at Hillsborough, in a carnival atmosphere following the completion of the club’s £20million takeover by US businessman David Storch.

The deal, finalised ahead of the sold-out final home game of the season, helped set the tone for a buoyant afternoon in S6, as supporters celebrated a significant moment in the club’s future.

While the result had little bearing on the final standings, it provided a fitting end to the campaign for the Owls – and another assured display from Adaramola.

The left-back has grown in influence since his January arrival, making 16 Championship appearances and starting 15 of them. Saturday’s outing marked a sixth consecutive full match, underlining the trust placed in him by head coach Henrik Pedersen.