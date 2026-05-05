From dramatic finales to strong individual campaigns coming to a close, here’s how they fared…
Loan Report: Adaramola enjoys special S6 day as Esse caps title-winning campaign in style on final day
It was crunch time across the English football pyramid for Palace’s loanees, with promotion, survival and final standings all on the line on a packed final day of the season.
Tayo Adaramola – Sheffield Wednesday
Tayo Adaramola completed the full 90 minutes as Sheffield Wednesday signed off their campaign with a 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion at Hillsborough, in a carnival atmosphere following the completion of the club’s £20million takeover by US businessman David Storch.
The deal, finalised ahead of the sold-out final home game of the season, helped set the tone for a buoyant afternoon in S6, as supporters celebrated a significant moment in the club’s future.
While the result had little bearing on the final standings, it provided a fitting end to the campaign for the Owls – and another assured display from Adaramola.
The left-back has grown in influence since his January arrival, making 16 Championship appearances and starting 15 of them. Saturday’s outing marked a sixth consecutive full match, underlining the trust placed in him by head coach Henrik Pedersen.
Romain Esse – Coventry City
Esse returned to the Coventry City XI as they rounded off a memorable campaign in style with an emphatic 4-0 win over Watford at Vicarage Road.
It brought the curtain down on a hugely successful season for the Sky Blues, who amassed 95 points and 97 goals on their way back to the Premier League under Frank Lampard.
Esse made 17 appearances during his loan spell, scoring twice and registering an assist, and built strong momentum towards the end of the campaign with starts in two of the final three matches – including victories over Portsmouth and Watford.
He also took part in the club’s ‘WE ARE BACK: LIVE’ celebrations, as Coventry marked promotion with a city-wide event on Bank Holiday Monday!
Danny Imray – West Bromwich Albion
Imray played the full 90 minutes as West Bromwich Albion fell to a 2-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the Sky Bet Championship season, with the Baggies finishing 21st.
Despite the result, it capped a hugely impressive loan spell for the 22-year-old, who played a key role in helping Albion secure survival – even in the face of a two-point deduction.
Since arriving in January, Imray quickly established himself as a mainstay on the right side of defence. Initially brought in under Eric Ramsay, he became indispensable under James Morrison, starting each of the final 11 matches as Albion pieced together a decisive 10-game unbeaten run to pull clear of danger.
His impact during that run-in was significant, contributing to five consecutive clean sheets, as well as a goal and assist in a crucial 3-0 win over Watford at The Hawthorns.
In total, Imray made 16 Championship appearances, collected three Player of the Match awards, and left a lasting impression on the Albion supporters.
David Ozoh – Derby County
There was late disappointment for Ozoh and Derby County, who fell to a 2-1 defeat against Sheffield United on the final day, narrowly missing out on a top-six finish.
The Rams started brightly and took an early lead, with Ozoh nearly adding a second during a dominant spell, only to see his effort blocked. However, two quick goals from the visitors turned the contest, and with Derby chasing the game, Ozoh was withdrawn on 76 minutes.
The 22-year-old has once again been a key figure at Pride Park, building real momentum after last season’s injury setbacks. Across his two loan spells, he has now made 47 appearances – including 35 this term – and continues to grow into a commanding midfield presence.
Joe Whitworth – Exeter City
It was a difficult end to the season for Whitworth and Exeter City, who were relegated to Sky Bet League Two following a 2-1 defeat to Bradford City on the final day.
The Grecians went into the match knowing victory could offer a lifeline, but results elsewhere ultimately went against them.
Whitworth had been ever-present prior to injury, starting 39 consecutive league matches before missing the final seven games of the campaign. He ends the season with 43 appearances and 13 clean sheets, adding to an already impressive body of work across two loan spells at the club.
His time at Exeter concludes on 94 appearances – just six shy of a century – in what proved an unfortunate end to an otherwise standout period.
Owen Goodman – Barnsley FC
Goodman was an unused substitute in Barnsley’s final two matches of the season, as they closed the campaign with defeat to Stockport County.
Despite that, the 'keeper leaves Oakwell having made a strong impression, starting 22 of the 25 matches he was eligible for since arriving in January and keeping five clean sheets.
He played a key role as Barnsley secured a comfortable 15th-place finish in League One, ending the season 10 points clear of the drop.
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – Stoke City
Rak-Sakyi featured from the bench as Stoke City’s campaign ended in a 2-0 defeat to Bristol City at Ashton Gate.
Introduced on the hour mark, Rak-Sakyi looked lively and was quickly involved, seeing one effort blocked after meeting Million Manhoef’s cross before another opportunity was denied by a last-ditch challenge.
In the closing stages, he remained a threat, reacting sharply to a loose ball and driving forward to create a chance for Smit, whose effort deflected behind.
Rak-Sakyi made 15 appearances during his loan spell, scoring three goals as Stoke finished 17th in the Championship, level on points with Portsmouth.
Jake Grante – AFC Totton
Grante remained sidelined through injury as AFC Totton’s season concluded with defeat to Farnborough last weekend, confirming a 12th-place finish in the National League South.
The 20-year-old made the step up to Step Two football following an impressive spell with St Albans, where he featured in every match he was eligible for after joining in December.
His consistency was rewarded with the club’s Player of the Month award for March, having helped the side to three clean sheets during a five-game unbeaten run.
Grante made his Totton debut against Maidstone United in late March, playing 87 minutes, but saw his time at the club curtailed by injury during the run-in.
Zack Henry – Hassocks
Henry’s loan spell at Hassocks came to a close following the conclusion of the Isthmian South East Division campaign, with the side relegated after defeat to Ashford United last weekend.
The midfielder made 21 appearances after joining in mid-October, contributing three goals across the season as he gained valuable experience in senior football.
Marcus Hill – Raynes Park Vale
Hill was unavailable through injury as Raynes Park Vale wrapped up their Isthmian South Central Division campaign with a 14th-place finish.
Since arriving on loan in early January, Hill made 16 appearances and recorded four clean sheets, playing a consistent role during the second half of the season.
Hindolo Mustapha – West Bromwich Albion
Mustapha was not included in West Brom's matchday squad for their final-day defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, before quickly returning to Palace duties.
The forward was back in action on Monday night, featuring for the U21s in their Premier League 2 quarter-final clash against Manchester United as he rejoined the group for the play-off run-in.
Matheus França – Vasco da Gama
França was an unused substitute in Vasco da Gama’s 3-0 victory over Olimpia in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana – South America’s second-tier continental competition – before missing out on the matchday squad for their 2-2 draw with Flamengo in the Brasileirão, Brazil’s top division.
Vasco remain active on multiple fronts, with fixtures still to come in both competitions, as well as the Copa do Brasil, offering further opportunities for França before the campaign concludes.
Aziz Ouedraogo – SV Beveren
Ouedraogo was not involved this week, with the Belgian Challenger Pro League season having already drawn to a close.
The 20-year-old has spent the past two campaigns on loan with SV Beveren, continuing his development in senior football and gaining valuable experience in the Belgian second tier.
Loan Life
Last season, Owen Goodman, Danny Imray, Tayo Adaramola and Joe Whitworth all featured featured in the Palace TV series Loan Life, where our cameras gained an unprecedented insight into their time adapting to new clubs and developing in the Football League.
Watch every episode on Palace TV now!