Joe Whitworth and his Exeter City side recorded back-to-back clean sheets this week - firstly on Tuesday night in a 0-0 draw away at Reading, and then in a 2-0 win against Shrewsbury on Saturday afternoon.

The young shot-stopper made five saves in total across both of those games to secure much-needed points for the Grecians and brought his tally of clean sheets for the season up to a remarkable 13 - bringing him up to fourth place in the League One rankings.

Fellow goalkeeper Owen Goodman has also been in great form for AFC Wimbledon in League Two, keeping his 19th clean sheet of the campaign on Saturday in a 2-0 win over Notts County.

He only had a single save to make during this clash between the two promotion-chasing sides, but it was an incredible one that went off his face and onto the crossbar. This was a return to winning ways for Goodman, as they narrowly lost out 1-0 to Morecambe in midweek.