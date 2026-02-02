David Ozoh – Derby County

Ozoh completed the full 90 minutes as Derby County delivered a sensational Championship performance, sweeping aside Bristol City 5-0 on Friday night.

It was Ozoh’s fifth consecutive start since returning from injury – and his first full match – as he continues to re-establish himself as a key figure in the Rams’ midfield.

Derby took the lead in the 13th minute through Brewster, who finished from inside the penalty area. The advantage was doubled soon after when Brereton Díaz latched onto Bobby Clark’s through ball and slid his effort underneath Radek Vitek.

Clark added a third before the break, calmly finishing one-on-one with the ‘keeper, and the Rams maintained their dominance after half-time. Patrick Agyemang headed home the fourth on 66 minutes, before Lars-Jørgen Salvesen completed the rout late on.

Ozoh’s composed display at the heart of midfield continues to endear him to Derby supporters, with the loanee quickly becoming a fan favourite.

Next up for Ozoh and Derby is a home clash with Ipswich Town on Saturday (February 7th, 12:30 GMT).