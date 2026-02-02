Danny Imray made his Championship debut for West Brom, while David Ozoh impressed again as Derby County recorded a statement win away at Bristol City.
Read on for a full round-up of how the Eagles’ loanees fared.
Seven Crystal Palace loanees featured across the English Football Pyramid – and overseas – over the weekend, gaining valuable minutes and experience.
Imray made his West Brom debut in the Championship as the Baggies were beaten 3-0 by Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Saturday.
Goals from Conor Chaplin, Millenic Alli and Ebou Adams secured all three Sky Bet Championship points for the hosts.
Imray started proceedings but was replaced by Alfie Gilchrist at the break. He will be hoping to help West Brom return to winning ways when they face Stoke City on Saturday (February 7th).
Ozoh completed the full 90 minutes as Derby County delivered a sensational Championship performance, sweeping aside Bristol City 5-0 on Friday night.
It was Ozoh’s fifth consecutive start since returning from injury – and his first full match – as he continues to re-establish himself as a key figure in the Rams’ midfield.
Derby took the lead in the 13th minute through Brewster, who finished from inside the penalty area. The advantage was doubled soon after when Brereton Díaz latched onto Bobby Clark’s through ball and slid his effort underneath Radek Vitek.
Clark added a third before the break, calmly finishing one-on-one with the ‘keeper, and the Rams maintained their dominance after half-time. Patrick Agyemang headed home the fourth on 66 minutes, before Lars-Jørgen Salvesen completed the rout late on.
Ozoh’s composed display at the heart of midfield continues to endear him to Derby supporters, with the loanee quickly becoming a fan favourite.
Next up for Ozoh and Derby is a home clash with Ipswich Town on Saturday (February 7th, 12:30 GMT).
Goodman started between the sticks as Barnsley recorded a 3-1 victory over Stevenage in League One on Saturday.
The appearance marked Goodman’s fifth successive start for the Reds as he continues to gain valuable senior experience.
Barnsley opened the scoring in the 15th minute when veteran striker David McGoldrick capitalised on a loose back pass before finishing calmly. The lead was doubled on the half-hour as Davis Keillor-Dunn drove forward from distance and slotted home his 15th goal of the season.
Stevenage responded quickly through Dan Kemp, but Barnsley restored their two-goal cushion shortly after half-time. Keillor-Dunn added his second of the match, racing through on goal before rounding the ‘keeper and finishing into an empty net.
The Reds managed the closing stages well to ensure the points stayed in South Yorkshire.
Barnsley are next in action against Northampton Town on Tuesday (February 3rd, 19:00 GMT).
Whitworth started for Exeter City as the Grecians suffered a 4-0 home defeat to Rotherham United, a result that lifted the visitors out of the relegation zone.
Rotherham took control in the first half through Jamal Baptiste’s close-range finish and extended their lead early in the second period via captain Joe Rafferty. Harry Gray and Shaun McWilliams added further goals during a dominant second-half display.
Whitworth produced a full-stretch save early in the second half to deny the former City man from scoring, despite the difficult afternoon for Exeter.
The Grecians return to action against Mansfield Town on Saturday (February 7, 15:00 GMT).
Esse featured for 56 minutes as Coventry City suffered a second consecutive defeat, with Queens Park Rangers coming from behind to claim all three points.
Josh Eccles had given the Sky Blues the lead early in the second half, but goals from Richard Kone and Nicolas Madsen turned the contest in QPR’s favour.
Esse was named on the bench following four changes by head coach Frank Lampard, before being introduced in the 35th minute after Ephron Mason-Clark was forced off injured.
It marked Esse’s fifth straight appearance since completing his loan move to Coventry.
França played 22 minutes as Vasco da Gama were beaten 2-1 by Mirassol-SP in the Campeonato Carioca.
After starting against Nova Iguaçu-RJ and appearing from the bench in previous fixtures against Flamengo and Boavista, França continues to be eased into action during the early stages of the Brazilian season.
Vasco currently sit third in Group A with seven points from four matches, with the competition split into two seeded groups.
Hill was not in action as Raynes Park Vale’s Isthmian South Central Division fixture against Hartley Wintney was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Vale return to action on Tuesday (February 3rd) when they host Leatherhead. The club currently sit 12th in the table, level on 35 points with Littlehampton.
Jake Grante completed the full 90 minutes as St Albans City were narrowly beaten 3-2 by Cray Wanderers in the Isthmian Premier Division.
The result leaves St Albans in 12th place, level on 35 points with Whitehawk. Grante will remain with the Saints for the remainder of the season.
Last season, Owen Goodman, Danny Imray, Tayo Adaramola and Joe Whitworth all featured featured in the Palace TV series Loan Life, where our cameras gained an unprecedented insight into their time adapting to new clubs and developing in the Football League.