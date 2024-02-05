Elsewhere, Tayo Adaramola once again started for RWD Molenbeek in the Belgian Pro League in their 2-2 draw at home to Standard Liege.

The Academy youngster was joined for the closing stages by recent Palace loanee Malcolm Ebiowei, who came off the bench on 67 minutes for his Molenbeek debut and – just 16 minutes later – had teed up Ilay Camara to give his team a late lead.

Although Molenbeek were pegged back two minutes later, the point sees them rise to 14th in the Belgian Pro League table, just two points off getting out of the relegation zone.

In EFL League One, Sean Grehan made his Carlisle United – and professional – debut as a late substitute in their 3-2 defeat away to Leyton Orient.

In the same division, Ademola Ola-Adebomi earned his first start in Burton Albion colours, having impressed off the bench last week against Cambridge, in an eventual 1-0 defeat to Lincoln City.

Elsewhere, Killian Phillips won his first start for Aberdeen, and provided invaluable industry over the course of 62 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Scottish Premiership champions – and current table-toppers – Celtic at Pittodrie.

In the same competition, Malachi Boateng earned a 19th league start of the season in midfield for Dundee FC, once again playing the full 90 minutes – the 12th such occasion – in a narrow 3-2 defeat at home to Hearts.

Owen Goodman was the final Palace loanee to start this weekend, the promising goalkeeper playing his part in a 3-3 thriller for Colchester United at home to Forest Green Rovers.