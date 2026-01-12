Romain Esse – Coventry City

Esse made his Coventry City debut as the Sky Blues suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Stoke City in the FA Cup Third Round on Saturday.

A sensational 88th-minute strike from Lamine Cissé proved the difference in what was a closely contested encounter. The first half was evenly matched, with clear-cut chances at a premium for both sides, before Coventry looked to grow into the game after the interval.

City sought to get Esse involved as they pushed for the opener, and they came agonisingly close after 63 minutes. Esse showcased his skill by beating two defenders before lifting a beautifully weighted cross into the box for Haji Wright, who headed against the post with the goal seemingly at his mercy.

With the match appearing destined for extra time, Stoke broke the deadlock in spectacular fashion. A headed clearance fell to Cissé, who took a touch before unleashing a dipping half-volley from 35 yards into the top corner.

Coventry, with Esse playing the full 90 minutes, pressed hard for an equaliser late on, but Stoke held firm to progress. Despite the result, Esse impressed on his debut and earned plaudits from the travelling Sky Blues supporters.