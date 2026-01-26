Romain Esse – Coventry

Esse enjoyed a memorable outing as Coventry City claimed back-to-back victories at the CBS Arena, with the Palace loanee opening his account for the Sky Blues in dramatic fashion.

Esse struck against his former club to give Coventry an early advantage, reacting quickest after Ephron Mason-Clark’s cross was initially saved, showing sharp instincts to force the ball over the line from close range.

Millwall levelled midway through the first half, but Esse’s energetic display set the tone for a lively contest. After an evenly balanced second period, Coventry found the decisive breakthrough late on to secure all three points.

Esse was withdrawn during a triple substitution as Frank Lampard looked to manage the game, with Coventry seeing out the closing stages professionally.

The result keeps Coventry top of the Championship table on 58 points, three clear with a game in hand. They return to action against Norwich tonight (Monday, 26th January, 20:00 GMT).