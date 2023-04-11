Hitting the headlines was Jesurun Rak-Sakyi with Charlton in League One, bouncing back from a 1-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers on Good Friday with a stunning display in a 3-2 win over Burton Athletic on Easter Monday.

The 20-year-old winger took just seven minutes to open the scoring with his 12th goal of the season – and in some style too. Cutting in from the right, Rak-Sakyi left four defenders trailing in his wake before lashing in a right-footed finish from outside of the box.

Ten minutes later, it was two for the Palace youngster, who rode a challenge inside the box before calmly placing a finish past Craig MacGillivray in the Burton goal to set his side on their way to victory.