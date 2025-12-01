Get the full lowdown on how they fared below.
It was another busy week for Crystal Palace’s loanees, with four seeing game time – including Owen Goodman, who continued his strong run with a fourth consecutive start for Huddersfield Town.
Owen Goodman – Huddersfield Town
Goodman once again started and completed 90 minutes as Huddersfield Town battled to a dramatic 3-3 draw with AFC Wimbledon in Sky Bet League One on Saturday (29th November).
The Terriers fought from behind on three separate occasions, with Goodman called into action throughout an open contest. He produced a strong diving save from a Steve Seddon free-kick, only for the rebound to fall kindly for Danilo Orsi to convert.
Despite the unfortunate nature of the goal, Goodman’s initial stop was crucial and showed sharp reflexes.
This marks Goodman’s fourth successive full league outing in November - following wins over Plymouth (3-1) and Mansfield (3-1), a narrow defeat to Luton (2-1), and this weekend’s draw.
He has conceded just six goals across those four appearances, a respectable return given half came in a single match, and he has firmly re-established himself as Huddersfield’s No. 1 ahead of Lee Nicholls.
The consistent run continues to provide him with valuable senior experience in the third tier of English football.
Joe Whitworth – Exeter City
Whitworth started and played the full 90 minutes in Exeter City’s narrow 1-0 defeat away to Bradford City, a match in which the Grecians created numerous chances and were unfortunate to leave empty-handed.
Joe Wright’s close-range finish from a set-piece separated the sides, with Whitworth left with no chance as the delivery was flicked in from just yards out.
Whitworth produced several strong saves throughout the afternoon, including a sharp reaction stop from a looping header and two firm denials from Humphrey either side of half-time. His assured handling and positioning kept Exeter firmly in the contest.
Exeter and Whitworth face Luton Town next in the Vertu Trophy on Tuesday (2nd December).
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – Çaykur Rizespor
Rak-Sakyi completed the full 90 minutes in Çaykur Rizespor’s narrow 1-0 defeat away to Kayserispor on Saturday (29th November).
László Bénes’ strike shortly before the hour proved decisive despite a committed display from Rizespor, who pushed late on in search of an equaliser.
The result leaves Rizespor 12th in the Turkish Super Lig, level on 14 points with Antalyaspor.
Tayo Adaramola – Leyton Orient
Adaramola missed Leyton Orient’s weekend fixture through suspension following his red card in the 1-1 draw with Blackpool last week.
Orient impressed in his absence, cruising to a 4-0 victory at Burton Albion. Aaron Connolly opened the scoring from a difficult angle before setting up Dom Ballard for a composed second.
After withstanding early second-half pressure, the visitors struck twice more through excellent long-range efforts from Azeem Abdulai and Charlie Wellens.
Adaramola will be available for Orient’s Vertu Trophy clash with Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday (2nd December), where he will look to reclaim his place and build on his positive run of form prior to the suspension.
Matheus França – Vasco da Gama
França featured off the bench in Vasco da Gama’s emphatic 5–1 victory over Internacional on Friday (28th November).
Early goals from A. Gomez and Rayan set the tone, with the latter completing his brace moments after half-time. Further strikes from Barros and Moreira sealed an impressive win for the hosts.
França replaced Veggetti on 78 minutes, adding fresh energy as Vasco pressed for additional goals late on.
Vasco remain 11th in the Brazilian Série A and hold a place in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana positions, level on 45 points with Bragantino and Atlético Mineiro. The cameo offered França another opportunity to contribute in a confident, free-scoring performance.
Ademola Akinwale – Eastbourne Borough
Akinwale was not involved in Eastbourne Borough’s squad as they recorded their first league win of the National League South season – a resounding victory featuring four goals from Pemi Aderoju, supplemented by efforts from Mo Sagaf and Jayden Davis.
There will be hopes that Akinwale is selected for their next fixture against Dorking Wanderers on Saturday (6th December), where he will look to contribute to the club’s upturn in form.
Jemiah Umolu – Bromley
Umolu was absent from the Bromley squad who suffered a 3-1 loss to Walsall in League Two on Saturday (29th November).
