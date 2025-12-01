Owen Goodman – Huddersfield Town

Goodman once again started and completed 90 minutes as Huddersfield Town battled to a dramatic 3-3 draw with AFC Wimbledon in Sky Bet League One on Saturday (29th November).

The Terriers fought from behind on three separate occasions, with Goodman called into action throughout an open contest. He produced a strong diving save from a Steve Seddon free-kick, only for the rebound to fall kindly for Danilo Orsi to convert.

Despite the unfortunate nature of the goal, Goodman’s initial stop was crucial and showed sharp reflexes.

This marks Goodman’s fourth successive full league outing in November - following wins over Plymouth (3-1) and Mansfield (3-1), a narrow defeat to Luton (2-1), and this weekend’s draw.

He has conceded just six goals across those four appearances, a respectable return given half came in a single match, and he has firmly re-established himself as Huddersfield’s No. 1 ahead of Lee Nicholls.

The consistent run continues to provide him with valuable senior experience in the third tier of English football.