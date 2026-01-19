Owen Goodman – Barnsley FC

Goodman made an eye-catching Barnsley debut on Saturday, playing a key role in a dramatic 2-1 victory over Blackpool at Oakwell.

The 22-year-old was immediately thrust into a hard-fought contest and produced a series of sharp stops, including an excellent first-half reaction save, as the Reds weathered fatigue and a late Blackpool push.

Barnsley took the lead on 27 minutes when David McGoldrick capitalised on an error in the visitors’ backline. Moments earlier, Goodman had already announced himself with a superb intervention – denying what looked an all-but-certain goal. An Eoghan O’Connell error allowed Ashley Fletcher to drive into the box and tee up Tom Bloxham, but Goodman reacted brilliantly to keep the effort out.

The Palace loanee was busy again before the break, protecting the lead with another big save from a tight angle after Fletcher and Bloxham combined once more.

Blackpool eventually drew level through Fletcher, and the contest looked set to end all square. However, deep into stoppage time, Barnsley snatched all three points as McGoldrick fired into the bottom corner.

Speaking to Barnsley’s club channels post-match, Goodman said he was “just happy to play football”, eager to repay the trust shown in him and give everything for the staff and supporters.

Barnsley sit 15th in League One, level on 32 points with Leyton Orient, and face Reading on Saturday.