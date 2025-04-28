Starting with Owen Goodman, the young shot-stopper and his Wimbledon side fell to a 2-0 defeat at Port Vale on the weekend, putting an end to their automatic promotion hopes with one game remaining.

They face Grimsby Town on Saturday, needing a win to guarantee a place in the play-off spots. A draw will also suffice depending on results elsewhere on the day.

Despite the defeat, Goodman was named in the EFL League Two Team of the Season at the EFL’s end of season awards on Sunday - a reward for his outstanding form this season which may yet culminate in a promotion.