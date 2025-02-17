Promotion-chasing AFC Wimbledon managed to earn another three points and another clean sheet this weekend, bringing Owen Goodman’s tally of clean sheets up to a remarkable 17 for the season across all competitions.

The Dons saw off Salford City, with Goodman making three crucial saves to deny the Ammies from scoring.

Hot on the heels of Goodman is fellow goalkeeper Joe Whitworth who registered an 11th clean sheet of the campaign for Exeter City in their 1-0 win away at Cambridge United.

He also enjoyed a solid performance against Premier League high-fliers Nottingham Forest in midweek in the FA Cup - making nine saves and taking the game all the way to penalties. Unfortunately it wasn’t to be for the Grecians as Forest won 4-2 following the spot kicks.