Lining up at opposite ends of the pitch, John-Kymani Gordon made his return to action for Carlisle United, facing Scott Banks and Bradford City – who held a one-goal lead from the first leg.

It was Gordon who came closest to striking early when his bouncing, curling long-range strike was touched onto the woodwork by Harry Lewis.

And five minutes later the 20-year-old forward forced an equaliser in the tie, following up Owen Moxon’s low strike and bundling the ball over the line – albeit replays subsequently revealed it to be an own-goal off the covering defender.

Just two minutes later, it was Gordon’s club teammate Banks who went close to scoring at the other end. A looping header back across goal was turned towards the net by Bradford but, flicked onto the post by Andy Cook, Banks’ rebound shot was smothered by the ‘keeper.