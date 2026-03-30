Jake Grante – AFC Totton

Palace Under-21s defender Jake Grante has joined AFC Totton on loan for the remainder of the season, following his recall from St Albans City.

The 20-year-old centre-back steps up from Step Three (Isthmian Premier Division) to Step Two (National League South) after an impressive spell with St Albans, where he made 18 starts and featured in every match he was eligible for after arriving in December.

His performances saw him named the club’s Player of the Month for March, having helped secure three clean sheets during a five-game unbeaten run.

Grante made his debut for Totton in Saturday’s 3-1 National League South defeat to Maidstone, playing 87 minutes before being replaced by Mike Carter.