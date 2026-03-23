Here’s how they got on.
The final weekend before the international break saw 10 of our Crystal Palace loanees in action across the English Football Pyramid and overseas.
Danny Imray – West Bromwich Albion
Imray delivered another assured full 90-minute performance as West Bromwich Albion secured a 1-0 victory over Bristol City on Saturday, extending their unbeaten run to four matches in the Championship.
The right-back has now made four consecutive starts, completing the full match on each occasion, with his introduction to the side coinciding with a clear upturn in form for Albion – two wins and two draws against strong opposition, including promotion-chasing sides Southampton and Bristol.
Imray was influential at both ends, neutralising the Robins' key threat Scott Twine and providing an outlet down the right, including a powerful long-range effort that tested the ‘keeper.
His growing confidence and balance between defence and attack have quickly made him a key figure as Albion push clear of the relegation zone.
Matheus França – Vasco da Gama
França played 22 minutes – his first action in eight games – as Vasco da Gama secured a 2-1 win over Grêmio in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A on Sunday. He came on for Rojas with the score at 2-1, helping Vasco manage the final stages and see out the victory.
David Ozoh – Derby County
Ozoh played a late role in Derby County’s 1-0 win over Birmingham City on Saturday, coming on in the 85th minute to help secure a fourth consecutive home victory.
He replaced the more attack-minded Bobby Clark and was deployed in a deeper midfield role, adding composure and physical presence as Derby held their slender lead through the closing stages and five minutes of added time.
The Rams sit eighth on 60 points, just three outside the play-off places heading into the international break.
Joe Whitworth – Exeter City
Whitworth extended his ever-present run with a 39th consecutive league start, producing a string of important saves in Exeter City’s 2-0 defeat away at Wigan Athletic, a key clash in the League One relegation battle.
The 22-year-old was called into action early, showing strong decision-making to claim confidently under pressure from a dangerous delivery into the box.
With the game finely poised at 1-0 for much of the match, his shot-stopping proved crucial – most notably reacting sharply to deny a strike from the edge of the area, before producing an excellent one-on-one save midway through the second half.
Whitworth’s command of his area was also clear, including a well-timed punch at the back post to relieve pressure during a sustained spell from the hosts.
Despite his best efforts, Wigan eventually sealed the win late on, but his interventions kept Exeter competitive for the majority of the contest.
Hindolo Mustapha – West Bromwich Albion
Mustapha was an unused substitute in West Brom’s 1-0 victory over Birmingham in the Championship on Saturday.
Tayo Adaramola – Sheffield Wednesday
Adaramola made his ninth consecutive start in Sheffield Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat to Hull City on Saturday, maintaining his ever-present record since joining on loan.
Operating on the left, he helped Wednesday remain competitive in the first half, with the score at 2-1 going into the break. In the second half, following Hull’s third goal, Adaramola was withdrawn on 63 minutes for Max Lowe as part of a double substitution.
Owen Goodman – Barnsley
Goodman made his 12th consecutive appearance for Barnsley in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.
The 'keeper dealt comfortably with the limited first-half threat, making routine saves and staying alert in a game of few clear chances.
The decisive moment came from the penalty spot, where Goodman was beaten from 12 yards – denying him a well-deserved clean sheet. Outside of that, he produced a composed performance, helping to keep the game tight throughout.
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – Stoke City
Rak-Sakyi played 45 minutes in Stoke City’s 3-1 defeat to Preston North End in the Championship on Saturday at Deepdale.
With the Potters level at 1-1, manager Mark Robins brought Rak-Sakyi on at half-time for Junior Tchamadeu as Stoke pushed to take the lead. Second-half goals from Alfie Devine and Milutin Osmajić ultimately sealed the win for Preston.
Jake Grante – St Albans City
Grante played the full 90 minutes for St Albans City in the Isthmian Premier Division, helping his side secure a 2-0 win over Ramsgate on Saturday.
Marcus Hill – Raynes Park Vale
Hill continued his run in goal with another start, producing a solid individual display despite a narrow 1-0 defeat to Leatherhead in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday.
Aziz Ouedraogo – SV Beveren
Ouedraogo was an unused substitute as SV Beveren secured a 4-0 win over RFC Luttich on Saturday in Belgium’s Challenger Pro League.
Zack Henry – Hassocks
Henry completed the full 90 minutes in Hassocks’ dramatic 4-3 comeback victory in the Isthmian League South East Division on Saturday. Trailing 3-1 at half-time, he played a key role in the second-half performance that saw his side overturn the deficit to secure the win.
Loan Life
Last season, Owen Goodman, Danny Imray, Tayo Adaramola and Joe Whitworth all featured featured in the Palace TV series Loan Life, where our cameras gained an unprecedented insight into their time adapting to new clubs and developing in the Football League.
Watch every episode on Palace TV now!