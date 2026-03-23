Danny Imray – West Bromwich Albion

Imray delivered another assured full 90-minute performance as West Bromwich Albion secured a 1-0 victory over Bristol City on Saturday, extending their unbeaten run to four matches in the Championship.

The right-back has now made four consecutive starts, completing the full match on each occasion, with his introduction to the side coinciding with a clear upturn in form for Albion – two wins and two draws against strong opposition, including promotion-chasing sides Southampton and Bristol.

Imray was influential at both ends, neutralising the Robins' key threat Scott Twine and providing an outlet down the right, including a powerful long-range effort that tested the ‘keeper.

His growing confidence and balance between defence and attack have quickly made him a key figure as Albion push clear of the relegation zone.