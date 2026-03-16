Danny Imray – West Bromwich Albion

Imray enjoyed a standout week in the Championship, completing back-to-back 90-minute appearances and earning West Bromwich Albion’s Player of the Match award in Saturday’s impressive victory over Hull City.

The defender first featured in Albion’s midweek clash with Southampton at The Hawthorns, where the hosts were ultimately forced to settle for a point after conceding a late equaliser.

Jayson Molumby’s opener had given the Baggies a deserved first-half lead following a disciplined display that kept Southampton quiet for much of the opening period. Albion continued to defend resolutely after the break, but Cyle Larin’s stoppage-time header meant the spoils were shared in a 1–1 draw.

Imray once again impressed across the full 90 minutes, continuing a run of eye-catching displays that have earned him praise from supporters and teammates alike.

Speaking after the Southampton game, the 22-year-old reflected positively on his recent form but stressed the importance of maintaining consistency.

“I don’t want to rest on my laurels,” he told West Brom’s club media. “Two good performances doesn’t mean anything in the bigger picture. I need to keep putting in those performances consistently and hopefully those displays can help the team pick up the points we require.”

He carried that momentum into Saturday’s fixture against Hull City.

West Brom produced an electric first-half performance on their way to a commanding 3–0 victory at The Hawthorns. Imray was heavily involved early on, seeing a volley saved inside the opening minutes as Albion made a fast start.

Goals from Josh Maja and Aune Heggebø put the hosts firmly in control before Imray provided the assist for the third deep into stoppage time. Breaking forward down the right channel, he pulled the ball back perfectly into the path of Isaac Price, who smashed home first time to complete the scoring.

The assist capped an excellent all-round performance, with Imray subsequently voted Player of the Match.

The unbeaten week lifted West Brom into 21st place in the Championship, level on 40 points with Portsmouth and just outside the relegation zone places. Albion are back in league action next weekend when they face Bristol City.

Watch Imray's assist for the last-gasp winner, below!