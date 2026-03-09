Joe Whitworth – Exeter City

Whitworth continued his run between the posts for Exeter City this week, featuring in two competitive League One fixtures as the Grecians navigated an eventful period both on and off the pitch.

Whitworth first lined up at St James Park as Exeter were held to a 1–1 draw by Burton Albion on Tuesday.

The match carried extra intrigue with the return of former manager Matt Taylor to the stadium, adding to a lively atmosphere in Devon. Burton opened the scoring through Udoka Godwin-Malife before Exeter responded via Josh Magennis to ensure the points were shared.

The Grecians then travelled to Oakwell to face Barnsley, where two early goals ultimately proved decisive in a 2–1 defeat.

David McGoldrick broke the deadlock after just eight minutes before Vimal Yoganathan doubled the hosts’ advantage shortly after. Exeter responded in the second half through Jayden Wareham, but were unable to find a late equaliser.

Whitworth remained alert throughout the contest and produced an important stop to keep his side in the match.

After a corner was initially cleared, Corey O’Keeffe collected the loose ball and drove a shot towards goal, but the 22-year-old reacted well to parry the effort away from danger before Exeter completed the clearance.

Later in the half he was also well positioned to gather a deflected strike from McGoldrick, ensuring it was a comfortable take.

Despite the narrow defeat, Whitworth’s steady presence between the sticks continues to provide valuable senior experience during his loan spell with the Grecians, who return to action at St James Park next week against Lincoln City.