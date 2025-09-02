With a growing list of players gaining valuable experience across the UK and abroad, there are plenty of promising developments, debuts, and performances to reflect on.

Here’s a round-up of how our young Eagles fared on loan this week...

Danny Imray – Blackpool

Imray followed up his recent Blackpool debut with an impressive Man of the Match performance in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Bolton Wanderers.

After overcoming an injury setback that saw him miss the opening four games and delayed his start to the campaign, the 22-year-old has quickly made an impact.

Having been introduced as a 68th-minute substitute in the narrow defeat to Plymouth Argyle the Saturday before last, he brought energy and composure to the Tangerines’ back line.

His performance earned him a first start this past Saturday against Bolton, where he impressed with disciplined defending and attacking intent, coming close to scoring early in the second-half when his low effort drifted just inches wide.

Imray continues to endear himself to supporters and stands out as a rare bright spark in a Steve Bruce side currently struggling near the bottom of League One.

The Tangerines’ home fixture against Luton Town, originally scheduled for this weekend, has been postponed due to international call-ups within the opposition squad. The club's next match will now take place on 13th September, away to Northampton Town.

Matheus França – CR Vasco da Gama

França marked his return to the Brazilian top-flight with CR Vasco da Gama by making his debut in Sunday night’s hard-fought 3-2 win over bottom-placed Recife.

The 21-year-old came off the bench in the 79th minute, replacing a certain Philippe Coutinho, and played a key role in helping Vasco see out the result. The victory proved vital for the Rio de Janeiro side, lifting them out of the relegation zone and up to 15th place on goal difference.

Having initially broken through at Flamengo, França’s return to the Campeonato Brasileiro represents a valuable opportunity for regular senior football at a high level – back in familiar surroundings.