It proved to be a particularly productive week for Danny Imray and David Ozoh, both of whom found the net, while several others continued to gain valuable minutes and experience – check out how they fared, below!
As the 2025/26 season edges towards its conclusion, a number of Crystal Palace loanees continue to make significant contributions across the English football pyramid and beyond.
Danny Imray – West Bromwich Albion
Imray enjoyed a standout week for West Bromwich Albion, delivering one of his most impactful spells yet in senior football with a goal, an assist, and a Player of the Match display across two fixtures.
The 22-year-old was instrumental in the Baggies’ commanding 3-0 victory over Watford in the Championship on Tuesday evening, contributing at both ends of the pitch.
Operating with real energy down the flank, Imray first turned provider, latching onto Isaac Price’s clever pass down the line before cutting the ball back intelligently for Josh Maja to open the scoring.
His evening only improved from there. In the second half, Imray showed excellent anticipation to react quickest to a loose ball inside the area, calmly tucking home his first goal for the club on 69 minutes. It was a well-earned reward for an increasingly confident display, capped off by a full 90-minute performance.
Manager James Morrison’s praise – describing him as “excellent again” – showcased just how influential he was.
Imray followed that up with another assured display in a goalless draw against high-flying Ipswich Town. Once again completing the full 90 minutes, he contributed defensively to help secure a fifth consecutive clean sheet and was rightly recognised with consecutive Player of the Match awards.
With West Brom extending their unbeaten run and securing their Championship status, Imray’s consistent performances continue to endear him to the Baggies faithful heading into the game.
David Ozoh – Derby County
Ozoh was on the scoresheet in Derby’s midweek clash against Norwich City in the Championship, producing a moment of real quality to level the contest.
Pressing high up the pitch, Ozoh forced a turnover in a dangerous area before linking play intelligently with Carlton Morris. From there, he showed composure and technique to curl an effort from just outside the box beyond the diving ‘keeper – a very well-taken goal!
He completed 75 minutes of the match, continuing to impose himself in midfield before making way as Derby searched for a result.
Ozoh was then introduced from the bench in Saturday’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Queens Park Rangers, entering the action just past the hour mark with Derby trailing.
His arrival added energy and drive to the midfield, and he nearly made an immediate impact, striking narrowly wide from the edge of the area after reacting quickest to a loose ball. While he featured for 30 minutes, his presence contributed to a shift in momentum as Derby mounted a late comeback to secure all three points!
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – Stoke City
Rak-Sakyi experienced a mixed week with Stoke City, featuring as a second-half substitute in one of two fixtures.
After remaining on the bench during the midweek Championship defeat to Millwall, the winger was introduced at half-time in Stoke’s clash with Portsmouth. His arrival injected greater attacking intent into the side, and within minutes of the restart, Stoke found an equaliser.
Rak-Sakyi looked to stretch the opposition defence with his direct running and willingness to take on defenders, offering a different dimension in the final third. Despite his efforts, Stoke were unable to overturn the deficit and the Potters suffered a 3-1 defeat.
Tayo Adaramola – Sheffield Wednesday
Adaramola continues to benefit from consistent game time, completing back-to-back 90-minute performances in a challenging period for Sheffield Wednesday.
The wing-back featured throughout defeats to Middlesbrough and Oxford United, maintaining his ever-present role on the left side. Despite difficult results for the team, Adaramola’s individual development has been clear.
Across his recent run of matches, he has provided a reliable outlet going forward, combining energy and attacking intent with defensive resilience.
His willingness to cover ground, support attacks, and recover defensively has seen him become a trusted option for head coach Henrik Pedersen, with his run of five consecutive starts reflecting his growing importance.
Through 14 appearances, he has quickly built a strong connection with supporters, who have recognised both his hard work.
Owen Goodman – Barnsley
Goodman remained a consistent presence between the posts for Barnsley, producing several important interventions across two fixtures.
In the defeat to Stevenage, the 22-year-old showed sharp reflexes to deny the forward from close-range just before half-time, reacting quickly to push the ball away and keep his side in the contest. Later, he combined well with defender O'Connell to prevent a late counter-attack from extending the deficit.
He retained his place for the trip to Luton Town and was called into action early, producing a strong save inside the opening minutes to keep the scores level. While he was beaten from the penalty spot shortly after – with little chance of preventing it – he continued to command his area well.
A sustained period of pressure late in the game eventually led to a headed goal, but Goodman’s overall display once again highlighted his shot-stopping ability and composure in difficult circumstances.
Romain Esse – Coventry City
Esse featured in a significant week for Coventry City, contributing to both their title celebrations and final home fixture of the season.
He returned to the starting XI in Coventry’s emphatic 5-1 victory over Portsmouth, marking his first start in three matches. Operating in an attacking role, Esse showed glimpses of his creativity and movement before being substituted after an hour.
He then appeared from the bench in the following fixture against Wrexham, entering the game in the closing stages with Coventry protecting a narrow lead. His introduction added fresh energy in the final third, helping the side see out the result on a day that also saw them lift the Championship trophy.
Joe Whitworth – Exeter City
Whitworth remains sidelined through injury and was unavailable for Exeter City.
Hindolo Mustapha – West Bromwich Albion
Mustapha was not included in West Brom’s matchday squads for either Watford or Ipswich.
Jake Grante – AFC Totton
Grante remains sidelined through injury and missed AFC Totton’s heavy defeat to Farnborough on Saturday afternoon, which saw them finish 12th in the National League South.
He was forced off in the 25th minute of Totton’s Good Friday win over Salisbury and has since missed several matches following his step up to Step Two of the English football pyramid after a successful spell with St Albans City.
Marcus Hill – Raynes Park Vale
Hill was unavailable for Raynes Park Vale due to injury, who concluded their season 14th in the Isthmian South Central Division (Step Four of the English Football Pyramid).
Zack Henry – Hassocks FC
Henry was not involved in the matchday squad as Hassocks’ season concluded with relegation confirmed following a 3-2 defeat to Ashford United.
Matheus França – Vasco da Gama
França made a brief cameo for Vasco da Gama in their Copa do Brasil Round of 16 victory over Paysandu PA on Wednesday evening, entering the action for the final 10 minutes.
Introduced in the 79th minute, he contributed to the closing stages as Vasco secured progression. However, he was not included in the squad for their subsequent league fixture against Corinthians on Saturday.
Aziz Ouedraogo – SV Beveren
Ouedraogo was not involved in match action this week, with the Belgian Challenger Pro League – the Belgian second tier – campaign having already concluded.
The 20-year-old, who joined Palace in the summer of 2024, has spent the past two seasons on loan with the Belgian side and continues to gain valuable minutes.
Loan Life
Last season, Owen Goodman, Danny Imray, Tayo Adaramola and Joe Whitworth all featured featured in the Palace TV series Loan Life, where our cameras gained an unprecedented insight into their time adapting to new clubs and developing in the Football League.
Watch every episode on Palace TV now!