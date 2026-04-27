Danny Imray – West Bromwich Albion

Imray enjoyed a standout week for West Bromwich Albion, delivering one of his most impactful spells yet in senior football with a goal, an assist, and a Player of the Match display across two fixtures.

The 22-year-old was instrumental in the Baggies’ commanding 3-0 victory over Watford in the Championship on Tuesday evening, contributing at both ends of the pitch.

Operating with real energy down the flank, Imray first turned provider, latching onto Isaac Price’s clever pass down the line before cutting the ball back intelligently for Josh Maja to open the scoring.

His evening only improved from there. In the second half, Imray showed excellent anticipation to react quickest to a loose ball inside the area, calmly tucking home his first goal for the club on 69 minutes. It was a well-earned reward for an increasingly confident display, capped off by a full 90-minute performance.

Manager James Morrison’s praise – describing him as “excellent again” – showcased just how influential he was.

Imray followed that up with another assured display in a goalless draw against high-flying Ipswich Town. Once again completing the full 90 minutes, he contributed defensively to help secure a fifth consecutive clean sheet and was rightly recognised with consecutive Player of the Match awards.

With West Brom extending their unbeaten run and securing their Championship status, Imray’s consistent performances continue to endear him to the Baggies faithful heading into the game.