Starting at the top of the Championship, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi put Sheffield United ahead against Plymouth Argyle on the stroke of half-time with a sensational curling effort from inside the box.

The Blades’ No. 11 was picked out in space by Gustavo Hamer; he then took a touch to control it, another to knock it across the covering defender and a third on his left foot to bend it into the side netting for his seventh goal of the campaign.

This looked to set Sheffield United on their way to catching up with Leeds United and Burnley who occupy the top two spots in the Championship, however the Blades fell to a 2-1 defeat with Plymouth scoring late on.

Rak-Sakyi and his side currently sit in third place, five points off both Burnley and Leeds in the hunt for automatic promotion with four games remaining. The winger also featured in midweek action against Millwall, coming on as a half-time substitute.

Watch Rak-Sakyi’s goal in the video below!