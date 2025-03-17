Starting up in Scotland, Killian Phillips scored for St Mirren for the second successive weekend, and this one was a belter.

The midfielder, who has featured in all 27 games he has been eligible for since moving on loan, was on the edge of the box and reacted quickest to a cross being partially headed away by the Motherwell defence. He managed to chest it and crash home a spectacular scissor-kick volley on his left foot.

The incredible effort put the Buddies two goals up within half an hour against Motherwell, though the game ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw.

Watch Phillips’ goal in the video below!