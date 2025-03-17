Midfielder Jadan Raymond made his first start for Queens Park in midweek, playing 60 minutes, as the Scottish Championship side fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Partick Thistle.
Tayo Adaramola continued a strong start to life at Bradford City, starting a fourth consecutive game, however he and his side fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Tranmere Rovers.
Fellow Irishman Seán Grehan also made his fifth start in a row for Bohemian since moving back in February, though his side fell to a 3-0 defeat to St Patrick.
There were two critical derbies over the weekend in Glasgow and in Sheffield - starting with Rangers facing Jeffrey Schlupp’s Celtic at Celtic Park.
The left-back scored last weekend against Phillips’ St Mirren, but it was all change as his Celtic side initially fought back from being 0-2 down only to succumb to a 2-3 defeat in the dying embers of the game.
In the Steel City derby, Rob Holding came on late on to secure a critical 1-0 win for Sheffield United in their bid for promotion back to the Premier League. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was an unused substitute in this clash.
Finally, Jemiah Umolu made a eighth appearance off the bench for Port Vale in their 3-0 win over MK Dons, while Chris Francis was unfortunately shown a red card early on in Dagenham & Redbridge’s defeat to Tamworth.