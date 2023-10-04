The 21-year-old central midfielder has started seven out of seven games so far for Dundee, helping them to ninth place in the league. He has played the full 90 in all but one of his games so far and, on Saturday, helped the side keep a clean sheet against Hibernian.

South of the border, Owen Goodman also continued his impressive start to life in Essex as Colchester United’s first-choice goalkeeper this season. He made three saves in a chaotic 5-4 victory for the Us against high flying Notts County at the weekend.

The England youth international made a further five saves on Tuesday against Newport County, including denying two big chances, though Colchester fell to a 2-1 defeat and currently sit 21st in League Two.