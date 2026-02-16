Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – Stoke City
Rak-Sakyi featured twice for Stoke City, starting against his former club Charlton Athletic and later coming on as a substitute in the FA Cup fourth-round tie versus Fulham on Saturday.
Against Charlton, Rak-Sakyi caused problems for the defence, linking up with Bosun Lawal and Lamine Cissé.
He flicked a first-time pass past defenders, skipped beyond Luke Chambers, and struck the crossbar, coming close to opening the scoring. He continued to press and create opportunities before being substituted on 57 minutes.
In the FA Cup, Rak-Sakyi came off the bench to inject pace and movement, combining well with teammates in a tightly contested game that ultimately ended in a narrow defeat. Stoke return to Championship action against Leicester City on Saturday.