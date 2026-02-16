Hindolo Mustapha – West Bromwich Albion

Mustapha made his debut for West Bromwich Albion in the Emirates FA Cup fourth round, as the Baggies fell 3-1 to Norwich City on Saturday.

The 19-year-old was introduced into a lively Baggies attack and impressed in the first 45 minutes before being substituted at the break for Alex Mowatt.

Early in the game, Mustapha had a promising attempt that rattled the post; Josh Maja’s rebound was ruled out for offside. Later, he nearly drew West Brom level, deftly attempting to squeeze a cross-shot under Norwich keeper Daniel Grimshaw on the stroke of half-time.

The Baggies return to Championship action on Saturday as they host Coventry City.