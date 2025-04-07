Starting in League Two, goalkeeper Owen Goodman made two saves and kept a clean sheet in AFC Wimbledon’s 1-0 win over Harrogate Town at Plough Lane on Saturday.

This brought his tally up to a remarkable 20 clean sheets across all competitions in 2024/25, with 19 in League Two and one in the FA Cup, an astounding record.

He has the most clean sheets in the fourth tier and is now joint-third overall for most clean sheets in the EFL, behind Premier League-chasing Illan Meslier and James Trafford.

Goodman also featured in midweek against Swindon Town, making six saves, but the Dons were edged out by two late penalties.

Fellow goalkeeper Joe Whitworth also made six saves in midweek as Exeter emerged 2-1 winners against Barnsley, though they couldn’t follow this up on the weekend against Stockport County as the Grecians fell to a 2-0 defeat.