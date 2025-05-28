The 21-year-old shot-stopper has enjoyed a stellar campaign on the yellow and blue side of south London, being first choice goalkeeper and playing all 54 competitive fixtures he was eligible for and ultimately helping the Dons to promotion.

In those 54 games across all competitions, Goodman kept an incredible 25 clean sheets - including three consecutive shut-outs in the play-off semi-finals against Notts County and in the final against Walsall.

Goodman’s performance in the first leg of the play-off semi-final against Notts County was exceptional, as he made five saves to give the Dons a one goal advantage to take back to Plough Lane.

In the final, he only had one save to make to keep Walsall at bay, and he was also helped out by an exceptional goal line clearance from Riley Harbottle.