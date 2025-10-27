Several our loanees were in action over the weekend – read the latest updates below.

David Ozoh – Derby County

Ozoh played the full 90 minutes as a dominant Derby County secured all three points with a 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday afternoon (25th October).

It marks back-to-back 90-minute appearances for Ozoh under Jon Eustace, with the midfielder quickly establishing himself as an important figure in the Rams’ setup.

Carlton Morris’ fifth goal of the season put Derby ahead after just 11 minutes at Pride Park Stadium, following good work from Sondre Langås. Despite late pressure from QPR, the Rams defended resolutely to see out the victory.

The result makes it two consecutive home wins for Derby, following Tuesday night’s 1-0 triumph over Norwich City – a game settled by Ozoh’s stunning strike.

One of Ozoh’s standout moments against QPR came midway through the first half, when his intense counter-pressing sparked a dangerous attack. Winning the ball high up the pitch, he helped work it to the right flank, where Johnston’s cross found Morris, whose header narrowly cleared the bar.

Derby and Ozoh now turn their attention to their next Sky Bet Championship fixture – away to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday 1st November (3pm kick-off).