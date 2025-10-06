Mattheus Franca – Vasco da Gama

França returned to action for Vasco da Gama over the weekend, coming off the bench in their thrilling 4-3 victory over Vitória in Brazil’s Série A.

França replaced Cauan Barros in the 78th minute with the score finely poised at 3-3, playing 12 minutes as Vasco pushed for a late winner. That breakthrough came deep into stoppage time, as Gabriel da Silva Souza struck in the 97th minute to seal a dramatic three points for the Rio side.

His return came just days after missing the 3-0 defeat to Palmeiras, with the club confirming in a statement that the attacking midfielder had “suffered a right ankle sprain during training” and was undergoing treatment with their medical department (DESP).

Vasco currently sit 11th in the table on 33 points after 27 matches, eyeing a push for Copa Libertadores qualification. However, with several teams below them still in the relegation mix, the margin for error remains tight heading into the final stretch.

Danny Imray – Blackpool

Imray was stretchered off just 16 minutes into Blackpool’s 2-2 draw with Luton Town in League One, with the club later confirming the defender has suffered a torn meniscus.

Former manager Steve Bruce revealed Imray was set to undergo surgery on Saturday (6th October), with an initial recovery timeline of at least three months. The injury brings a frustrating halt to what had been a hugely promising start to life at Bloomfield Road.

“Unfortunately, he’s going to have to have an operation on his knee,” Bruce said. “He’s torn a meniscus, which in old terms is a cartilage… We think he’s going to be at least three months. Our immediate thoughts for Danny – he’s a young player, we can see the talent that he has got.”

Imray is expected to return to Palace for the initial stages of his recovery before a decision is made on next steps between both clubs.

Since joining the Seasiders, the young full-back has made a real impression, earning two Player of the Match awards and quickly becoming a fan favourite thanks to a string of dynamic performances down the right flank.

Everyone at Palace wishes Danny a smooth and speedy recovery.