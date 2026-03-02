Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – Stoke City

Rak-Sakyi enjoyed a productive week with Stoke City, scoring the winner on his full home debut before featuring again at the weekend.

The 23-year-old proved decisive in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Oxford United at the bet365 Stadium. After seeing an early effort blocked following good work from Million Manhoef, Rak-Sakyi continued to threaten, linking play well and driving at the Oxford backline.

With the sides level in the second half, he made the difference – meeting Sorba Thomas’ inswinging delivery at the back post and guiding a header home from a tight angle to secure all three points. It capped an impressive full home debut and his first goal for the Potters.

Rak-Sakyi was again involved on Saturday as Stoke travelled to face league leaders Coventry at the CBS Arena.

Introduced on the hour mark, he injected energy into the visitors’ attack and created a clear opportunity for Bae Jun-ho, sliding a well-weighted pass through on goal before a last-ditch challenge denied the forward.

Stoke looked set to claim a point after Ben Gibson cancelled out Haji Wright’s opener, but a stoppage-time strike from Jack Rudoni handed Coventry a late 2-1 win. Next up for Stoke and Rak-Sakyi are Swansea City in the Championship on Saturday (7th March, 15:00 GMT).

Check out Jes' goal, below!