David Ozoh – Derby County
Ozoh played the full 90 minutes as Derby County fell short in a thrilling 4-2 defeat against Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday night.
The Rams went behind early in the 9th minute when a corner led to an own goal by Callum Elder. However, Derby responded swiftly, with Craig Forsyth equalising just nine minutes later.
Both teams exchanged goals before halftime, with Hull’s Oli McBurnie restoring their lead in the 39th minute, before Sam Szmodics opened his Derby account in the 42nd to make it 2-2 at the break.
The second half was hotly contested, but Hull regained the lead through John Egan in the 75th minute. A late strike from Lewis Koumas sealed the victory for the hosts five minutes from time, leaving Derby to rue missed opportunities.
In Saturday’s match at Pride Park, Derby bounced back with a commanding 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers.
After a back-and-forth first half, in which Blackburn led 1-0 through a Hayden Carter header in added time, Derby came out strong in the second half.
Ben Brereton Díaz equalised early in the 55th minute, and Matt Clarke put Derby ahead in the 74th from a well-executed free-kick. Rhian Brewster extended the lead with a header in the 83rd minute.
Ozoh was brought on in the 80th minute for Sammy Szmodics and kept things simple, helping the Rams see out the comfortable win.
Derby currently sit eighth in the Championship, level on 51 points with Watfordand six points adrift of Wrexham, who occupy the final play-off spot.